Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,850 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Knightscope worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 14.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope Stock Down 8.9 %

KSCP stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Knightscope, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

About Knightscope

Knightscope ( NASDAQ:KSCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.