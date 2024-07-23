Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $190,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,437 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

