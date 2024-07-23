Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after acquiring an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $64,195,149.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock worth $49,361,263. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $587.71 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.51 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.54.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

