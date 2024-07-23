Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,631 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,781 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,473 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in SM Energy by 16.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,021,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

