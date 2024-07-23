Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 27,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.6 %

Fastenal stock opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

