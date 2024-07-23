Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in shares of FMC by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,697 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

