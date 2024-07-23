Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $152.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $153.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

