Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

WYNN opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $111.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.