Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,742,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,024,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,325,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,732,000.

Shares of GOVI stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $29.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

