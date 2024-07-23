Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,069 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

BATS PTLC opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

