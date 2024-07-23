Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 517,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,816,000 after buying an additional 91,404 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 474,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,259,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

