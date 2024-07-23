Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 585 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,051,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 93,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Century Communities by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 2.7 %

Century Communities stock opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.86.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCS

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.