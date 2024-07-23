Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 782.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

