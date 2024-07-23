Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

