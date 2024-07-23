Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GERN. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Geron by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 24,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Geron by 367.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 49,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,562,248 shares of company stock worth $6,808,004. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GERN. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Geron in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27. Geron Co. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

