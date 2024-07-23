Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,688 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 571.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.29.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

