Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SYLD opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

