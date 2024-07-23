Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $211,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth about $52,121,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after buying an additional 597,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

Tapestry Stock Up 1.4 %

TPR stock opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

