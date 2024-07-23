Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Knowles worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $177,601,000 after purchasing an additional 419,939 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,181,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,436,000 after acquiring an additional 904,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 62,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $10,562,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Trading Up 2.2 %

KN opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $19.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Knowles had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $196.40 million for the quarter.

In other Knowles news, Director Keith Barnes sold 5,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $90,495.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,401.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Knowles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

