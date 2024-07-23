Koil Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $1.08. Koil Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 14,007 shares traded.

Koil Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Koil Energy Solutions Company Profile

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc, an energy services company, provides equipment and support services to the energy and offshore industries. It offers engineering and project management services, including the design, installation, and retrieval of subsea equipment and systems; connection and termination operations services; well-commissioning services; and construction support services.

