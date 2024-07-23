Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $960,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 57,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.18. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -330.42%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

