Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 260,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,528 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $214.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $191.97 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

