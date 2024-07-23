LendingTree (TREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LendingTree Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ TREE opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at $224,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,802 shares of company stock worth $673,219 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

