Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $515.00 to $600.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LII. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennox International from $500.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $526.69.

Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $560.84 on Monday. Lennox International has a one year low of $329.48 and a one year high of $583.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $525.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.68. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.65%.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

