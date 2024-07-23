Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Shares Up 6.6%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04). Approximately 166,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 910,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Light Science Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -1.02.

Get Light Science Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Light Science Technologies news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 2,420,000 shares of Light Science Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($93,895.50). 67.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Light Science Technologies

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.