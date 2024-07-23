Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Shares Up 6.6%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.10 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.88 ($0.04). Approximately 166,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 910,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).
Light Science Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of £9.33 million, a P/E ratio of -270.00 and a beta of -1.02.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Light Science Technologies news, insider Graham Cooley acquired 2,420,000 shares of Light Science Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £72,600 ($93,895.50). 67.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Light Science Technologies
Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Light Science Technologies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.