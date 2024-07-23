Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,454 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $446.10 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.