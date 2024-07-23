Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at Melius Research

Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LYFT. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Lyft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lyft to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Lyft stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,814.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

