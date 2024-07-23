Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Macatawa Bank worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCBC. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $510.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 30.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

