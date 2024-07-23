Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 57.10% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

