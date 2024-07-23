Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Capital One Financial lowered Marathon Oil from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $28.28 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.