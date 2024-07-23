Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Position Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,681 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $26,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 811.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $757,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.83. The company has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $126.21 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.