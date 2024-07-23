Marine Products (MPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Marine Products to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Marine Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $364.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Marine Products Dividend Announcement

About Marine Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.