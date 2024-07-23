Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Match Group worth $1,173,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Match Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 377,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

