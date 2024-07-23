Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Stock Up 0.7 %

MTRN opened at $115.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. Materion has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $385.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Materion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

