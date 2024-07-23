Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Mattel Trading Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.68 on Monday. Mattel has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $22.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Mattel news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

