Medifast (NYSE:MED) Given “Underperform” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,397,000 after buying an additional 113,734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,138,000 after buying an additional 201,752 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medifast by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,716,000 after buying an additional 159,817 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 20,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast by 34.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 44,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

