Medifast (NYSE:MED) Given “Underperform” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Medifast Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.52.
Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $174.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Medifast
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medifast
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Is CrowdStrike Stock a Hidden Gem After the Recent Selloff?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.