Melius Research Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UBER. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $67.71 on Monday. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,500,366,000 after purchasing an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,075,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

