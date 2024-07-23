MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Shares Down 6.7%

MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). 8,527,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 11,327,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a market cap of £3.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16.
MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.
