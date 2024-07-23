Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,638 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.5% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 1,306 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 37,487 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $442.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

