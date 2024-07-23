Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 21,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 80,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid Penn Bancorp

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De bought 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,607.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,984.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $434.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.59. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

