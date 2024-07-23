MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Compass Point lowered MidCap Financial Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MFIC

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.