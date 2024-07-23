MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Stock Performance

MOFG stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $429.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MidWestOne Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at $306,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,351 shares of company stock worth $200,267 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Articles

