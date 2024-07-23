Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Team Hewins LLC raised its position in shares of Grifols by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 40,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

