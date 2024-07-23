Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bit Digital worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Friday, July 12th.

BTBT stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $325.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 4.90.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

