Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $224,000 Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 2,111.5% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFR opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.08. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million.

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $1,202,828.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares in the company, valued at $483,560,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,016. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.