Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 719.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,700,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $564,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.00. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Insider Activity at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.46 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 109.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BigCommerce

About BigCommerce

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

Featured Articles

