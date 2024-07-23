Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 319.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,959,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $171.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.