Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 22.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,511 shares of company stock worth $3,519,346 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

