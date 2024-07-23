Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ING Groep by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in ING Groep by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.54.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

