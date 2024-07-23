Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE JMIA opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Jumia Technologies Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
